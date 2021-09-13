Reign Disick's Adorable Dance Moves Are Your Must-See Monday Motivation Video

Drop it like Disick!
We credit six-year-old Reign Disick for making this mid-September Monday more bearable, thanks to his awesome party dance moves in an adorable video shared by dad Scott Disick on Sept. 12.
Prior to a sun-filled Sunday onboard Scott's "Lord" boat, Reign let his body move to the music. "Get it rayman," Scott captioned the cute Instagram Stories video. Reign is wearing a striped tank top and does a light body roll before swaying side to side, putting his arms up in the air.
Despite all the fun and games, Reign later was hyper-focused on steering Scott's ship during a sweet father-son moment. "Teaching em how to do this," Scott wrote as he guided Reign's grip on the wheel. Reign's older sister Penelope Disick also tried her hand at being the captain, to which Scott captioned, "my angel pie" with a heart emoji.
The family outing is the first series of Instagram pics Scott shared since news of his split with Amelia Hamlin. Although the model was getting closer with Scott's three children, shared with ex Kourtney Kardashian, the couple called it quits on Sept. 7 after Scott's alleged DMs commenting on Kourtney's new relationship with Travis Barker went viral.
But as Reign encourages us all, it's best just to shake off any drama!
See Reign's adorable dance moves below, and relive his cutest pics over the years.