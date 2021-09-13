Reign Disick's Adorable Dance Moves Are Your Must-See Monday Motivation Video

Watch : Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

Drop it like Disick!

We credit six-year-old Reign Disick for making this mid-September Monday more bearable, thanks to his awesome party dance moves in an adorable video shared by dad Scott Disick on Sept. 12.

Prior to a sun-filled Sunday onboard Scott's "Lord" boat, Reign let his body move to the music. "Get it rayman," Scott captioned the cute Instagram Stories video. Reign is wearing a striped tank top and does a light body roll before swaying side to side, putting his arms up in the air.

Despite all the fun and games, Reign later was hyper-focused on steering Scott's ship during a sweet father-son moment. "Teaching em how to do this," Scott wrote as he guided Reign's grip on the wheel. Reign's older sister Penelope Disick also tried her hand at being the captain, to which Scott captioned, "my angel pie" with a heart emoji.