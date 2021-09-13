Succession Finally Has a Season 3 Premiere Date

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

The wait is almost over.

Succession season three finally has a premiere date, meaning we can finally launch that countdown clock we've been thinking about since the second season ended nearly two years ago. The critically acclaimed series will return on Sunday, Oct. 17, which is exactly two years and four days since we last laid eyes on the Roys. In other words, it's about time.

According to the description for season three, things are about to get spicy—even by Succession standards. "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season two, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

The highly anticipated new season will feature guest stars Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Jihae Kim, Linda Edmond, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova.