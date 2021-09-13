2021 Met Gala

The Future of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Revealed
Disney+ has announced what will happen next with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and there's a bit of a twist.

The Wildcats will return, but not to East High. 

Disney+ has renewed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a third season, putting an end to our fears that our favorite cheesy teen musical comedy had faced its closing night prematurely. Now, we even have some idea of what comes next as the show gets closer and closer to the ultimate high school show killer: Graduation. 

Luckily, it sounds like the show is putting that off for as long as possible. According to Disney+, the third season will find the Wildcats at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." The show will even move production from Salt Lake City, Utah to Los Angeles.  

"We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats," said creator Tim Federle in a statement. 

2021 TV Premiere Dates

Earlier this year, Federle told E! News that the future of the show was a little bit uncertain. 

"Season three could take on a lot of different forms," he said at the time. "For me, it always starts with, like, what's the musical that's going to be the most surprising and most exciting, and then looking at this cast of 11 characters and [asking] what can we put them through that feels episodic and not like a movie. So, big decisions to come!"

There is also no word on which cast members will be a part of season three. EJ (Matt Cornett) is graduating, but Federle said he "would hate to make the show without Matt Cornett." Olivia Rodrigo is also now a massively famous pop star, so it's unclear what her future is on HSMTMTS. In Federle's dreams, the show could take a cue from one of the longest-running teen shows on TV. 

"I think if Disney gave me the runway to do it, I could totally turn this into like a Degrassi High," he said. "The spirit of the show remains the same, which is what happens when a disparate group of people come together and have to figure out how to be a team. That's a formula that's so timeless that if you cast the right people, I think it stays fresh forever." 

Production on HSMTMTS season three begins later this year. In the meantime, keep up with all the renewal and cancellation news below.

