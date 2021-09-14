Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy News at 2021 Met Gala

Give me Liberty or give me fashion!
On Monday, Sept. 13, A-listers brightly burst onto the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
After last year's annual event was canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, entertainment's brightest stars and other powerhouses set the red carpet ablaze with fiery garments, sparkly accessories and bold beauty looks.
Since this year's theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," A-listers got dolled up in pieces that celebrated past and present U.S. styles, as well as looks that paid homage to legendary American designers.
All in all, there was no shortage of glamour.
And of course, American family royalty Kris Jenner looked as chic as ever in an all-black get-up that featured pieces from Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger (to name a few). Her sleek blazer included a very plunging neckline, dramatic cut-out sleeves and a ruffled train at the bodice. Her emerald drop earrings, leather gloves and pointy-toe pumps tied her outfit together.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked the red carpet with boyfriend Corey Gamble, who looked just as dapper in a head-to-toe black suit that he paired with a pale pink button-down.
Speaking to E! News' Naz Perez during the event, Kris gushed about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy, in which she recently announced she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott.
"I'm really excited," she shared, adding that this will be her 11th grandchild. "It's really great."
While the momager kept a tight lip on details surrounding her daughter's little one, a source previously told E! News that Kylie decided to skip the Met Gala to focus on her health.
"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," the insider revealed. "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."
The source added, "Kylie is focused on her pregnancy right now and just wants to take it easy."
Kylie herself confirmed she wasn't attending the star-studded event, writing on Instagram Stories, "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year."
Although the beauty mogul won't make a grand appearance, her sisters are expected to grace the red carpet, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.