Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Peter Thomas Roth & First Aid Beauty

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from First Aid Beauty and Peter Thomas Roth. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
If you have sensitive, highly reactive skin and you've been struggling to perfect your skincare routine, look no further. This low pH cleanser is effective on environmental aggressors and oil without irritating your skin. Your skin will be clean without feeling tight or dry. It has 124.2K "loves" from Sephora customers.
One shopper shared, "Been using for 5 years. Cleared my acne." Another review said, "Infused with a powerful botanical antioxidant blend, First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser helps safeguard skin against environmental aggressors while also calming irritated skin. This non-stripping, pH-balanced formula works to maintain skin's natural acidity and helps reduce flair ups, never leaving skin feeling tight or dry."
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum packs quite the punch. The anti-aging serum dramatically improves uneven texture, dull skin, and fine lines/wrinkles thanks to the high-potency of THD ascorbate, which is 50 times more powerful than traditional vitamin C. The formula also has antioxidants vitamin E and ferulic acid.
If you're on the fence about this one, just listen to this happy customer, who shared, "I have repurchased this several times and it is my favorite. I have tried many different Vitamin C serums and this is the best, IMO. First of all, you actually see results with it which makes it totally worth the cost. It is hydrating but still light. Most importantly for me, you can still use your chemical exfoliants with this and not have any irritation. It layers nicely if you need to put a moisturizer on top, but I find that I can usually just go straight to my SPF."
