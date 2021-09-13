Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly Get Into Alleged Heated Exchange On 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Reveals SHOCKING New Bald Look

Raise your hand if you had Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into a confrontation on your 2021 bingo card?



As for what went down? The two stars were each walking the red carpet for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12 when, according to a few photos of the action, it appears that they got into a bit of a scuffle. In one photo, Conor, who wore a pink suit for his appearance tonight, is seen being held back by a member of his team as he attempts to swing at the musician.



According to sources close to TMZ, Conor asked MGK for a photo when the two crossed paths, to which the musician declined. Once that happened, the insider explained, the situation allegedly "escalated into him pushing Conor," who may have stumbled back and spilled his drink.

And as far as MGK's girlfriend, Megan Fox, who accompanied her other half for his appearance on the red carpet, she is also seen in the midst of the quick melee in the photo. The outlet also reports that their respective teams were able to step in before things truly escalated between the boxer and the rapper.