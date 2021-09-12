BREAKING

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Spotted at Star-Studded 2021 U.S. Open

If you looked closely, you could spot Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone in the stands at the 2021 U.S. Open. See the rare sighting of the couple below.

When it comes to star sightings, these pictures are basically a grand slam. 

It seems the U.S. Open was the place to be on Sunday, Sept. 12. Our proof? These Hollywood A-listers spotted in the stands at the Men's Singles final match between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic. While it was easy to miss this Oscar winner on a first glance, Leonardo DiCaprio masked up and stepped out with his girlfriend Camila Morrone to attend the game. 

While the pair has kept their romance largely out of the spotlight since they were first publicly linked in December 2017, fans can sometimes catch a glimpse of the couple when the 46-year-old Don't Look Up star and 24-year-old actress are out and about together in California. 

"He is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys," a source told E! News in December 2020. "He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."

But they weren't the only recognizable faces taking in the game. DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt was spotted seated next to Bradley Cooper during the event. 

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Without face masks, it was a bit easier to notice the megawatt actors, though Pitt kept a low profile while sporting a pair of sunglasses and a bucket hat.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Two seats over, Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek watched the game with his former co-star Joseph Mazzello next to him. Just below them, the star power continued with Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor while Alec Baldwin was in front of them. 

Like we said, it was the place to be. 

