From Dramatic Trains to a Feathered Hat: See All the Riskiest Looks From the 2021 MTV VMAs

When it comes to risky fashion, there's no place like the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

While it's one of music's biggest nights of the year, the award show is also the event for taking risks, sartorial ones included. It seems this year's attendees got the memo because the stars arrived to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12 in some seriously bold ensembles.

Who better to set the style tone than the night's host and go-to fashion risk-taker Doja Cat, who sported a black bodysuit accented with a purple wrap and finished with a pair of red patent knee-highs and matching platform tie-up heels.

There was also Kacey Musgraves, who traded in a little black dress for a purple one, paired it with long red gloves and topped off her look with a feathery purple hat that was simply unmissable.

Of course, with outfits like these, words just don't do them justice.