Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
From Dramatic Trains to a Feathered Hat: See All the Riskiest Looks From the 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was made for risky fashion. See all of the bold, head-turning outfits from music's big night below!

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 12, 2021 11:24 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesMTV VMAs
When it comes to risky fashion, there's no place like the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. 

While it's one of music's biggest nights of the year, the award show is also the event for taking risks, sartorial ones included. It seems this year's attendees got the memo because the stars arrived to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12 in some seriously bold ensembles. 

Who better to set the style tone than the night's host and go-to fashion risk-taker Doja Cat, who sported a black bodysuit accented with a purple wrap and finished with a pair of red patent knee-highs and matching platform tie-up heels.  

There was also Kacey Musgraves, who traded in a little black dress for a purple one, paired it with long red gloves and topped off her look with a feathery purple hat that was simply unmissable.

Of course, with outfits like these, words just don't do them justice. 

photos
MTV VMAs: Riskiest Fashion Moments of All-Time

See all of the riskiest looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs below!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Megan Fox

The actress had all eyes on her as she arrived to the show in a daring sheer nude slip dress. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey's MTV VMAs look in one word? Bold. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Kim Petras

While posing alongside Paris HiltonKim Petras took more of an incognito approach to the MTV VMAs red carpet in a full latex face mask. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Normani

The singer put the mini in mini skirt with this bold co-ord. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Bella Poarch

The star did not go for subtlety on the red carpet as she stepped out in an elaborate black sheer lace ensemble with a dramatic train. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Camila Cabello

The "My Oh My" singer made a colorful statement on the red carpet in a vibrant red and pink gown wrapped up with a bow.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Lil Nas X

The "MONTERO" singer clearly understood the assignment because few outfits say bold fashion quite like a glittering purple pantsuit with a dramatic train. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Tinashe

The singer gave off some major "Dirrty" vibes in a black leather crop top and coordinating lace-up pants. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Doja Cat

Hand her a mic because host and nominee Doja Cat arrived ready to rock this show. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Anitta

The singer brought brought some seriously sultry glamour to the red carpet in this plunging gown. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

There was no missing the "Space Cowboy" singer on the red carpet with that larger-than-life purple feathered hat. 

