Naomi Osaka Is Excited to Fashionably Net Her First Met Gala Experience

Naomi Osaka is going to be serving some serious style soon at one of the biggest celebrity fashion events while taking on one of its most prominent roles.
On Monday, Sept. 13, the 23-year-old tennis star will co-chair the 2021 Met Gala, marking her first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's annual fundraiser in New York City. She shares the role with event newbies Billie Eilish, 2021 presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman and actor Timothée Chalamet, plus honorary chairwoman and longtime organizer, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
"I'm a newcomer, but I'm very excited to see how everything works," Naomi told E! News' Victor Cruz. "Honestly, it's an honor to be chosen."
The tennis star, who showcased a daring Louis Vuitton ensemble at the 2021 ESPYS in July, made her comments at a recent event at Mr. Purple in New York City, celebrating the start of the U.S. Open through her partnership with luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer.
Osaka, who also made her mark on the fashion world recently with a branded Levi's collection, did not divulge any names of celebs on the Met Gala guest list, which has been kept tightly under wraps. Past stars who turned heads with their looks at the annual event and even spurred memes with them include Beyoncé and Rihanna.
Osaka said that if either of them are going to Monday's Met Gala, she is looking forward to seeing them and discussed what she would tell them if given the opportunity.
"I would say it's really inspiring to see all of the things that they have been doing for me," she said. "When I look at Rihanna and see all of the business things she is doing, I think she is an incredible businesswoman and for me, I find it really inspiring."