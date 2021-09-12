Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV Broadcast of College Football Game

Ashton Kutcher was showered with mockery as he spoke during a live TV broadcast of a college football game.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 43-year-old That '70s Show alum served as a guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay, appearing with the show's co-hosts at their desk at Jack Trice Stadium in his home state of Iowa, just before the game between home team the Iowa State Cyclones and his alma mater The University of Iowa's Hawkeyes.
As the actor spoke, his voice was partially drowned out by the sound of scores of fans chanting behind them, "Take a shower!" Watch a video of the incident, which went viral.
Kutcher did not respond to the chants and appeared unbothered by them at the event, which took place a month and a half after he and wife Mila Kunis raised eyebrows with comments made about their bathing habits on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.
The actress and fellow That '70s Show alum said she doesn't wash her body with soap every day, adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles."
Kutcher said, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," adding, "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."
Kunis, who shares daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, with Kutcher, also said on the podcast, "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever." The actor then added, "Here's the thing—if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."
A couple weeks later, after much mockery online, Kutcher shared a light-hearted video of him and Kunis laughing off the controversy that ensued by demonstrating that they are indeed bathing their kids.