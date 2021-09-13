2021 Met Gala

Everything You Need to Know About E!'s Live Coverage
Timothée Chalamet's High-Top Converse Are the First Breakout Stars of the 2021 Met Gala

Dune's Timothée Chalamet is co-hosting the 2021 Met Gala alongside Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman.

Timothée Chalamet is wearing a museum-worthy look for the 2021 Met Gala.

The Dune actor arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an all-white ensemble and a pair of Converse high-tops, which he showed off on an Instagram Live. He started the video by walking from the Frick museum to the Met alongside French artist JR, receiving some love from bystanders along the way. 

The Met Gala co-host opened the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit just in time to greet the singers, actors and other lucky stars who nabbed a ticket to the prestigious ball. After putting on a cropped suit jacket, he took his place at the top of the famed steps to the Met, where he will be joined by co-hosts Naomi OsakaBillie Eilish and Amanda Gorman.

This is the first time the French-American celebrity has attended the charity ball, which is organized by Vogue's Anna Wintour and the rest of the chairs of the Met Gala's Costume Institute. 

When the French Dispatch actor was first announced as a host, Vogue wrote that he was selected because of his "unexpected mix of streetwear, lack of a stylist, and embrace of avant-garde labels sets him apart from his peers." 

Indeed, the actor has chosen to carve out his own path when it comes to fashion, often curating his own outfits for premieres and other events. 

He frequently works with French designer Haider Ackerman, though Timothée sometimes strays from menswear in favor of traditionally feminine ensembles. For example, he wore a bright pink suit from Stella McCartney for the Paris premiere of Little Women

Most recently, the 25-year-old wore a custom jean suit from Tom Ford's fall/winter 2020 ready to wear collection for Dune's Paris photo-opp. The suit was a casual yet handsome ensemble that stands out in comparison to his Venice Film Festival wardrobe, which included two designs from Haider Ackerman.

Timothée previously told VMAN magazine that he's such a "fan boy" when it comes to fashion, praising Raf Simons, Haider Ackerman and Celine's Hedi Slimane. As he put it, "These guys are like rock stars. They're artists."

But Timothée himself is an icon, with VogueGQ and other brands placing him on their best dressed lists. And with his appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, it's clear the label is well-deserved.

