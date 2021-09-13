Timothée Chalamet's High-Top Converse Are the First Breakout Stars of the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

Timothée Chalamet is wearing a museum-worthy look for the 2021 Met Gala.

The Dune actor arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an all-white ensemble and a pair of Converse high-tops, which he showed off on an Instagram Live. He started the video by walking from the Frick museum to the Met alongside French artist JR, receiving some love from bystanders along the way.

The Met Gala co-host opened the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit just in time to greet the singers, actors and other lucky stars who nabbed a ticket to the prestigious ball. After putting on a cropped suit jacket, he took his place at the top of the famed steps to the Met, where he will be joined by co-hosts Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman.

This is the first time the French-American celebrity has attended the charity ball, which is organized by Vogue's Anna Wintour and the rest of the chairs of the Met Gala's Costume Institute.