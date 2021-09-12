NYFWMet GalaKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Celebrates Dad's Birthday After Making Runway Return

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker honored her dad on his birthday after rocking more than one runway during New York Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion Week.

By Corinne Heller Sep 12, 2021
FashionFashion WeekPaul WalkerCeleb KidsNew York Fashion Week
Meadow Walker is making an impact on the fashion world fast and furiously.

The 22-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker recently made a spectacular return to the runway during New York Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2022 collections just before what would have been her dad's 48th birthday.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, Meadow paid tribute to the Fast & Furious actor. "Happy birthday daddy, I love you," Meadow wrote on her Instagram page, alongside a pic of herself as a child with her father, who died in a car crash in 2013.

In recent years, Meadow has kept busy with her work with her charity honoring her dad's legacy, the Paul Walker Foundation, which aims to protect oceans and wildlife. The actor's daughter has also concentrated on a modeling career and made her runway debut in March, opening Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, she took the catwalk at the Gabriela Hearst Ready-to-Wear show in New York, appearing in a white gown with a lace, bejeweled overlay, and white and red sandals.

Paul Walker and Daughter Meadow Walker's Cutest Moments

On Sunday, Sept. 11, she walked the runway at the Anna Sui show.

Meadow modeled a long, colorful zig-zag-patterned sweater over a floral printed top and knee-length floral skirt, paired with open-toe polka-dotted booties and socks.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

"Thank you so so much @annasui <3," she wrote on Instagram, "such an honor Xx."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"So proud!" commented Jordana Brewster, who played Paul's character's love interest in the Fast & Furious films.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The actress also applauded Meadow over her Gabriela Hearst runway look and performance, writing on Instagram, "Brava."

