Designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff Believe This Will Be Fashion's Hottest Trend

The future of fashion is all about the more is more approach.
At least, that's what designers Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff believe style fans can expect to see in the months to come. Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the fashion powerhouses explained that people are ready to get dolled up again after living in loungewear for most of 2020.
In two exclusive interviews with E! News during their New York Fashion Week shows, Jason and Rebecca both detailed their fall trend predictions, the unique inspiration behind their latest collections and so much more.
"We want glamour," Jason candidly tells E! News after debuting his Spring/Summer 2022 collection. "There's no shortage of ballgowns here. Sweatpant dressing was the thing last year, but this year it's all about glamour."
However, he points out, "The future of fashion is about quality, not quantity. Really considering every single look to be the best version of what they can be, and making every woman feel like the best of themselves."
The 38-year-old designer, whose new pieces featured vibrant watercolor patterns and whimsical silhouettes, tells E! News his creations were inspired by nature.
"It's really embracing what Mother Nature's given us," he explains, "and taking all that we learned from last year, and making beautiful things out of it."
Rebecca, who celebrated her brand's 20th anniversary, echoed similar sentiments as Jason at her NYFW presentation, in which she became one of the first female designers to utilize and integrate NFTs, or crypto assets containing digital content, in a show.
"I'm really inspired about what is always happening technology-wise, and how as a fashion company we can integrate [it]," she tells E! News about her innovative show. "We always want to be doing something good with every collection."
And like Jason, Rebecca thinks "extra, over-the-top, exaggerated, bedazzled [and] embellished" clothes will be all the rage. As she describes, "We've been inside for far too long and it's time to get out and get dressed."
But despite the bold fashion people will start to see on the streets, she notes that one must have this closet staple: A leather jacket.
"You always need a great leather jacket: oversized, cropped, regular size, it completes every look," she says. "And if you're wearing sweats, you look put together."
