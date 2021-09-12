Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton Marries Alizee Thevenet—With Their Dogs By Their Side

Wedding bells!
James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, announced the sweet news that he's officially a married man. The 32-year-old entrepreneur tied the knot with fiancée and financial expert, Alizee Thevenet, on Saturday, Sept. 11 in France.
"Mr & Mrs Middleton," James captioned his Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, alongside a romantic portrait of himself with his bride. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."
In the photo, the groom donned an off-white tuxedo that he paired with a baby blue button-down shirt and navy blue tie. The bride looked effortlessly chic in an off-the-shoulder white gown with lace and pleated details.
According to Hello! magazine, it is believed that the guest list included James' parents, plus the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
Additionally, the outlet reports Pippa celebrated the newlyweds' big day with her family, including husband James Matthews, their son Arthur, 3, and newborn daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane, who they welcomed in March 2021.
The couple's wedding comes just one month after James and his bride celebrated another relationship milestone: Buying their first home together.
"I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James candidly shared in August on Instagram. "It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs [red heart emoji] their new home."
Nearly two years ago, the lovebirds announced their engagement, with James sharing a heartwarming message to his soon-to-be bride.
"She said OUI," he wrote in Oct. 2019, alongside an image of himself with Alizee at Lake District in northwest England. "Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news #jalizee."
In their engagement photo, Alizee displayed her massive sparkler, which appeared to be a sapphire ring surrounded by smaller diamonds. In fact, it looked slightly similar to Kate's engagement ring that once belonged to Prince William's late mother Princess Diana.
Since reportedly meeting at a bar in 2018, James and Alizee have kept their romance out of the spotlight. However, it's clear they couldn't contain their excitement after officially becoming husband and wife!