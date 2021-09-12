Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 17, Returns to the Runway and Mom Couldn't Be Happier

Like mother, like daughter!
Heidi Klum's eldest child, Leni Klum, continues to follow in her supermodel mother's footsteps, literally. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 17-year-old walked the runway at German online retailer About You's Berlin Fashion Week show. And this time, she also appeared as a designer. On the catwalk, she and fellow models showcased designs from her own branded collection, which will be made available to the public in mid-October.
Leni wore a nude long-sleeve crop top, baggy beige pants, a matching sweater and beige boots. She also stepped out in a long-sleeve white crop top and blue denim overalls, worn '90s style, with one strap unfastened.
"Well done @leniklum & BFF's @aboutyoude," Heidi, 48, wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her daughter at the show. "It makes me so happy to see you this happy."
After the show, Leni posted on Instagram a photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers.
She wrote, "Thank you thank you thank you to @aboutyoude and all the gorgeous models who were in my very first runway show [red heart emoji] This truly meant the world!"
The teen, born to Heidi and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and raised by the supermodel and now-ex-husband Seal, made her modeling debut last December, appearing on the cover of Vogue Germany's January / February 2021 issue with her mom, with both wearing colorful Versace outfits. Leni made her runway debut in January during Berlin Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week, appearing in a digital presentation promoting several designers, including Kaviar Gauche and Michael Sontag.
In March, Heidi, who made her own modeling debut at age 18, told E!'s Daily Pop that Leni has been "begging me for years" to start a modeling career. "Her being 16, almost 17, I said, 'fine,'" the Project Runway alum said. "She opened Berlin Fashion Week."
Heidi continued, "I've seen her walk in heels around the house, but never professionally. It's kind of different when all of a sudden you look at your child like that and you're like, 'Wow, who is this?'"
In August, Leni walked the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Venice, Italy. Heidi, accompanied by husband Tom Kaulitz, joined her for the trip and sat front-row at the show.
Mom and daughter also posed together in matching sparkling Dolce & Gabbana dresses before the event. Leni wrote on Instagram, "Matching w mommy."
See photos of the best runway looks from New York Fashion Week: