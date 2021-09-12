Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni, 17, Returns to the Runway and Mom Couldn't Be Happier

Watch : Heidi Klum Shares Secret About Christian Siriano's NYFW Show

Like mother, like daughter!

Heidi Klum's eldest child, Leni Klum, continues to follow in her supermodel mother's footsteps, literally. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the 17-year-old walked the runway at German online retailer About You's Berlin Fashion Week show. And this time, she also appeared as a designer. On the catwalk, she and fellow models showcased designs from her own branded collection, which will be made available to the public in mid-October.

Leni wore a nude long-sleeve crop top, baggy beige pants, a matching sweater and beige boots. She also stepped out in a long-sleeve white crop top and blue denim overalls, worn '90s style, with one strap unfastened.

"Well done @leniklum & BFF's @aboutyoude," Heidi, 48, wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her daughter at the show. "It makes me so happy to see you this happy."

After the show, Leni posted on Instagram a photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers.