Watch Ben Affleck Protect Jennifer Lopez From an Overzealous Fan

Watch : Ben Affleck Protects Jennifer Lopez From Overzealous Fan

Ben the bodyguard!

On Saturday, Sept. 11, a day after making their red carpet return as a couple at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed to the city's Marco Polo Airport and were approached by what appeared to be an overzealous fan, a man, trying to take a selfie with them. The actor was not having it.

As seen in a video, Ben gently but firmly pushed the person away as J.Lo stepped behind the star. The man backed away against a wall, where he appeared to receive a stern talking-to by one of the pair's security guards as the couple walked on, hand-in-hand. The couple then headed into the airport's General Aviation Terminal to catch a private flight.

Months after they rekindled their '00s romance, during which they were often spotted together with his three children and her twins, Jennifer and Ben made their red carpet return at the premiere of his movie The Last Duel at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 10.