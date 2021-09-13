Justin Bieber Gets Support From Wife Hailey During Must-See Return to 2021 VMAs

Watch : Billie Eilish Reveals How Justin Bieber Helps Her Handle Fame

Justin Bieber took a bite out of the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in a long time, and wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.

The 27-year-old singer performed at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 12, marking his first song performance at the ceremony since belting out "What Do You Mean?" back in 2015.

During the event that took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Justin kicked things off with the first performance of the night. Wearing a black hoodie and overalls, he and Kid Laroi gave an exuberant rendition of their current hit "Stay."

Justin then stayed on the canyon-themed set for a solo performance of his song "Ghost."

This was a quite a moment for Justin for other reasons, as he headed into the awards show in the Big Apple as the night's most-nominated artist with a total of seven. Among his nominations were such coveted prizes as Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.