Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
2021 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Doja Cat is hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, with Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion as two nominees heading into the Sept. 12 ceremony. See the full winners list.

Watch: 2021 MTV VMAs: By the Numbers

The MTV Video Music Awards are back with a star-studded audience. 

Heading into the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 12, Justin Bieber leads the way with seven nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion with seven apiece, thanks in part to her massive hit "WAP." After last year's version didn't involve an in-person ceremony due to the pandemic, the 2021 event is expected to bring an array of performances, winners and unexpected moments. 

Among the performers at Sunday's show are Justin, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Kacey Musgraves, in addition to Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker

The event is taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., featuring "Kiss Me More" rapper Doja Cat as host. This year's VMAs marks the first time that a nominee for the coveted Video of the Year prize was also the host. 

All the Couples You Forgot Attended the MTV VMAs

Continue reading to see the full list of winners and nominees.

Push Performance of the Year

September 2020: Wallows, "Are You Bored Yet?" 
October 2020: Ashnikko, "Daisy"  
November 2020: SAINt JHN, "Gorgeous"
December 2020: 24kGoldn, "Coco"
January 2021: JC Stewart, "Break My Heart"
February 2021: Latto, "Sex Lies"
March 2021: Madison Beer, "Selfish"
April 2021: The Kid LAROI, "WITHOUT YOU"
WINNER: May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license" 
June 2021: girl in red, "Serotonin"
July 2021: Fousheé, "my slime"
August 2021: jxdn, "Think About Me" 

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears"

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open"
BTS – "Dynamite"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Dua Lipa – "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license"

Best New Artist

24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – "Mood"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – "Prisoner"

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – "positions"
Billie Eilish – "Therefore I Am"
BTS – "Butter"
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – "Peaches"
Olivia Rodrigo – "good 4 u"
Shawn Mendes – "Wonder"
Taylor Swift – "willow"

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "WAP"
Drake ft. Lil Durk – "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – "On Me (remix)"
Moneybagg Yo – "Said Sum"
Polo G – "RAPSTAR"
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – "FRANCHISE"

Best Rock

Evanescence – "Use My Voice"
Foo Fighters – "Shame Shame"
John Mayer – "Last Train Home"
The Killers – "My Own Soul's Warning"
Kings Of Leon – "The Bandit"
Lenny Kravitz – "Raise Vibration"

Best Alternative

Bleachers – "Stop Making This Hurt" 

Glass Animals – "Heat Waves" 

Imagine Dragons – "Follow You"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – "my ex's best friend" 

twenty one pilots – "Shy Away" 

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – "Dákiti" 

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – "GIRL LIKE ME" 

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – "UN DIA (ONE DAY)" 

Karol G – "Bichota" 

Maluma – "Hawái"

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – "Brown Skin Girl" 

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave The Door Open" 

Chris Brown and Young Thug – "Go Crazy" 

Giveon – "Heartbreak Anniversary" 

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – "Come Through" 

SZA – "Good Days" 

Best K-Pop

(G)I-dle – "Dumdi Dumdi"

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream" 

BTS – "Butter" 

SEVENTEEN – "Ready to love" 

TWICE – "Alcohol-Free"  

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – "Your Power" 

Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil" 

H.E.R. – "Fight For You"

Kane Brown – "Worldwide Beautiful" 

Lil Nas X – "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – "Entrepreneur" 

