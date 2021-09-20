2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Angela Bassett Brings the Wow Factor to the 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

Angela Bassett proved once again just how flawless she is after turning heads on the Emmy Awards red carpet in a show-stopping look. See for yourself.

Lights, camera, action!

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood showed up and showed out for the 2021 Emmy Awards. A-listers from the big and small screen made a grand entrance on the red carpet after the annual ceremony was held remotely last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

No outfit was the same either. Some celebrities opted to shine as bright as the flashing cameras, while others wowed in electrifying prints and bold patterns.

Case in point? Angela Bassett brought the wow factor in a statement-making dress by Greta Constantine.

The Gunpowder Milkshake actress sizzled on the red carpet wearing a sleek black design that was enveloped by vibrant hot pink ruffles. She tied her look together with diamond drop earrings and black platform heels.

The legendary star, who was recently honored with her own Madame Tussauds wax figure, proved once again just how flawless she is.

Speaking to E! News correspondent Karamo ahead of the show, Angela opened up about her "humbling" Madame Tussauds wax figure.

"Never, never thought that I'd be turned into a wax figure," she shared. "They did a great, great job. I am really pleased."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Along with her latest achievement, Angela doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The 9-1-1 star explained that she's still waiting for the right role to come along—one that she has yet to play yet.

I'll know it when I see it," she said. "I think a lot of the roles that I wanted to play the genres I wanted to play in, I'm getting the opportunity."

She continued, "But that one role...that real duplicitous bad girl, maybe perhaps that is something that is still in the offing. But I'll know it when I see it."

Considering she and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, run their own production company, Bassett Vance Productions, it's only a matter of time before the perfect role comes along.

In fact, she and Courtney are determined to tell unique and diverse stories through their production company.

"This whole idea of representation, you know, it's not a sprint, as they say. It's a marathon. And we're in it for the long haul," Angela told E! News in August. "And we want to see those changes in front of as well as behind the camera. And there are people who are working diligently at that." 

As she put it, "I know it's a better story when there's a diversity of perspectives. That's what gets me excited."

Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS followed by E!'s Emmys: After Party recap at 11 p.m. on E!.

