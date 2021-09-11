Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and More SATC Stars Remember 9/11 Attacks on 20th Anniversary

Watch : Kris Jenner, Mariah Carey & More Honor Victims & Heroes of 9/11

Sex and the City stars shared special tributes to honor New York on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall remembered the devastating event that tragically took the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Each star from the original HBO series posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Always. I [red heart emoji] NY," the SATC lead actress wrote, alongside an image that captured one of the city's subway entrances with a text that read, "New York or Nowhere."

Kim echoed similar sentiments, sharing, "We never forget [red heart emoji]."

"I went down to the water yesterday and it was so filled with life and activity and joy," Kristin began her caption. "It made me think about the citie's resilience. And that's the true essence of NYC, nothing can put out the light that is this citie's power."