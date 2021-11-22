Madelyn Cline Has Revenge Dress Moment at the 2021 AMAs After Chase Stokes Split

Watch : 2020 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up

Ready, set, glam!

Top artists and newcomers alike pulled out all of the stops for the 2021 American Music Awards, which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. In fact, celebrities dropped jaws with their dazzling and daring designs on the red carpet.

Considering last year's awards season had to be reimagined amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise that music's biggest and brightest went above and beyond in the fashion department.

Case in point? Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline oozed with glamour in a very risqué look that appeared to be her very own take on the revenge dress, a Gen-Z version if you will, following her split from co-star Chase Strokes.

The Netflix actress sizzled in a black Mônot design that showed off her toned physique with its extreme midriff cut-outs. She paired her fierce look with long-sleeve gloves, black pumps and dainty silver bracelets.