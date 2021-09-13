You Won’t "Disengage" With This Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bravo viewers, get ready because it's time to engage! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back for Season 2. After a drama-packed Season 1, we are so ready for the "Bad Weather," i.e. the dynamic duo of Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. We cannot wait to hear Lisa Barlow say "I love that" over and over again with a Diet Coke in her hand, in between promoting her Vida Tequila, of course. And, to be honest, we still can't get over all of the content we were blessed with during Season 1. From the very first episode, when Mary Cosby told Jen Shah, "You smell like hospital," we were instantly hooked on this show.
Meredith Marks is all about "disengaging," but that's the last thing we want to do with these RHOSLC-inspired gifts we found.
I'm Disengaging Sweatshirt
Ironically enough, this catchphrase is one of the most engaging quotes from the show. This sweatshirt is also available in black, navy, and grey.
RHOSLC Real Housewives of Salt Lake City I'm Disengaging Bracelet
We are all about engaging with this Meredith Marks-coined phrase. How adorable is this rainbow bracelet?
RHOSLC Card- Good Time Girl
Lisa and Heather will (probably) never agree about whether or not they knew each other in college, but we can make light of the whole "good time girl" feud with this greeting card. Your fellow RHOSLC viewers will definitely appreciate this one for a special occasion.
You Smell Like Hospital Baby Bodysuit
This onesie is perfect for the mini Bravo viewers. It would also be a pretty hilarious outfit for a newborn. It's available in purple, blue, pink, grey, yellow and black.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC Bravo 15 oz Mug
Start your day with some coffee (or tea) from this mug, decorated with cartoons of all the original cast members.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Unisex Sweatshirt- RHOSLC
This collegiate-style sweatshirt is a subtle, yet classic, nod to our favorite Utah residents. It's also available in white.
Honor Code What 5oz Stainless Steel Hip Flask
Channel your inner Heather (according to Lisa, anyway) with this "Honor Code, What?" flask. You can fill it with some Vida Tequila to go full out with your RHOSLC fandom.
Vida Tequila Blanco
If you're a tequila drinker and a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewer, then you must try Lisa's Vida Tequila to find out why she "loves that" oh so much.
Diet Coke, 12 fl oz, 24 Pack
Of course, we included Diet Coke in the list. If Lisa Barlow always has one in her hand, we might as well do the same while we watch the show.
Diet Barlow T-Shirt
This t-shirt combines Lisa Barlow's favorite beverage and her most-used catchphrase. It's available in a few different colors and there's even a sweatshirt version.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Thumbs Up Emoji Text Candle
Who could ever forget Lisa and Heather arguing over the true meaning of the "thumbs up" emoji? That iconic text exchange is immortalized with this hysterical candle.
RHOSLC Card Bravo Birthday Card
This is the perfect card for your Bravo-loving best friend.
Bad Weather Magnet
Lisa's nickname for Whitney and Heather was instantly iconic. Now, we are always looking forward to "bad weather." This magnet is just what you need on your fridge, in your locker, or even on your washing machine.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Cast Shirt
This original cast is truly something special. Show your love for your favorite Salt Lake City ladies with this t-shirt. And if you're not into teal, there are other cute colors available.
If you're looking for more Bravo-inspired shopping, word on the street is that this is the shadiest Real Housewives of Potomac gift guide.