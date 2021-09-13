BREAKING

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Britney SpearsMTV VMAsMet GalaKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

You Won’t "Disengage" With This Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Gift Guide

Sip a Diet Coke, avoid the hospital smell, and embrace "Bad Weather" because our favorite "good time girls" are back for RHOSLC Season 2.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 13, 2021 12:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleReal HousewivesBravoHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop HomeThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Gift Guide, Meredith MarksE! Illustration; Chad Kirkland/Bravo

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Bravo viewers, get ready because it's time to engage! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is back for Season 2. After a drama-packed Season 1, we are so ready for the "Bad Weather," i.e. the dynamic duo of Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. We cannot wait to hear Lisa Barlow say "I love that" over and over again with a Diet Coke in her hand, in between promoting her Vida Tequila, of course. And, to be honest, we still can't get over all of the content we were blessed with during Season 1. From the very first episode, when Mary Cosby told Jen Shah, "You smell like hospital," we were instantly hooked on this show.

Meredith Marks is all about "disengaging," but that's the last thing we want to do with these RHOSLC-inspired gifts we found.

read
Own It! Shop the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Gift Guide

I'm Disengaging Sweatshirt

Ironically enough, this catchphrase is one of the most engaging quotes from the show. This sweatshirt is also available in black, navy, and grey.

$30
Etsy

RHOSLC Real Housewives of Salt Lake City I'm Disengaging Bracelet

We are all about engaging with this Meredith Marks-coined phrase. How adorable is this rainbow bracelet?

$10
Etsy

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari

2

Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV

3

2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

RHOSLC Card- Good Time Girl

Lisa and Heather will (probably) never agree about whether or not they knew each other in college, but we can make light of the whole "good time girl" feud with this greeting card. Your fellow RHOSLC viewers will definitely appreciate this one for a special occasion. 

$6
Etsy

You Smell Like Hospital Baby Bodysuit

This onesie is perfect for the mini Bravo viewers. It would also be a pretty hilarious outfit for a newborn. It's available in purple, blue, pink, grey, yellow and black.

$18
Etsy

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC Bravo 15 oz Mug

Start your day with some coffee (or tea) from this mug, decorated with cartoons of all the original cast members. 

$16
Etsy

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Unisex Sweatshirt- RHOSLC

This collegiate-style sweatshirt is a subtle, yet classic, nod to our favorite Utah residents. It's also available in white.

$30
RHOSLC

Good Time Girl Sweatshirt

Heather adamantly denied being a "good time girl" back in college, but how cute is this sweatshirt? Honor code, what? There are other adorable colors to choose from too.

$30
Etsy

Honor Code What 5oz Stainless Steel Hip Flask

Channel your inner Heather with this "Honor Code, What?" flask. You can fill it with some Vida Tequila to go full out with your RHOSLC fandom.

$20
Etsy

Vida Tequila Blanco

If you're a tequila drinker and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewer, then you must try Lisa's Vida Tequila to find out why she "loves that" oh so much.

$50
Total Wine

Diet Coke, 12 fl oz, 24 Pack

Of course, we included Diet Coke in the list. If Lisa Barlow always has one in her hand, we might as well do the same while we watch the show.

$12
Amazon

Diet Barlow T-Shirt

This t-shirt combines Lisa Barlow's favorite beverage and her most-used catchphrase. It's available in a few different colors and there's even a sweatshirt version.

$24
T-Shirt
$30
Sweatshirt

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Thumbs Up Emoji Text Candle

Who could ever forget Lisa and Heather arguing over the true meaning of the "thumbs up" emoji? That iconic text exchange is immortalized with this hysterical candle.

$16
$14
Etsy

RHOSLC Card Bravo Birthday Card

This is the perfect card for your Bravo-loving best friend.

$6
Etsy

Bad Weather Magnet

Lisa's nickname for Whitney and Heather was instantly iconic. Now, we are always looking forward to "bad weather." This magnet is just what you need on your fridge, in your locker, or even on your washing machine.

$5
Etsy

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Cast Shirt

This original cast is truly something special. Show your love for your favorite Salt Lake City ladies with this t-shirt. And if you're not into teal, there are other cute colors available.

$20
Etsy

If you're looking for more Bravo-inspired shopping, word on the street is that this is the shadiest Real Housewives of Potomac gift guide.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari

2

Ashton Kutcher Drowned Out by "Take a Shower" Chants on Live TV

3

2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

4

Inside Britney Spears' Engagement Ring From Sam Asghari

5

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Red Carpet Debut at the VMAs