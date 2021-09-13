11 Cable-Knit Pieces You Need for Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're still feeling the summer heat or you've already packed away your bikinis, it's time to get into a fall state of mind!
So far, we've rounded up the boot trends we're falling for, crops tops destined for autumn and all of the pumpkin spice snacks you need to try. Today, we're sharing the cable-knit pieces you need to stay on-trend this season.
Below, the sweaters, cardigans, scarves, skirts and sweater vests that will up the cozy factor of your wardrobe!
Relaxed-Fit Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater
Available in four colors and in sizes XXS-3X, this cable-knit sweater is as necessary as a PSL in the fall months.
Cable-Knit Sweater Tank Set
We are obsessed with this two-piece knit set! Perfect for those fall days where you may or may not need an extra layer.
Free People Argyle Smile Cardigan
Add some color and coziness to your outfit with this chic Free People cardigan!
Stradivarius Cable Knitted Tank in Pink
We will admit it took us a bit to jump on the sweater vest trend, but now we want one in every single color, especially this fun bubblegum pink hue.
Cable Knit Crop Sweater & Skirt
Pair this sweater with the matching skirt for the ultimate autumn look!
Lisa Says Gah Eva Sweater Vest
We love this purple sweater vest! Layer it with a long-sleeve blouse as pictured or rep it on its own because it's that cute.
Danielle Guizio Cable Knit Mini Skirt
How chic is this cable-knit mini skirt? Style it with a tank top and leather jacket come fall.
Emmaline Mini Dress
Rock this mini dress with a pair of knee-high boots and you'll be the best dressed at the pumpkin patch.
Callahan Cardigan Set
We are getting major cozy vibes from this set! It's ideal for days when the weather can't make up its mind. You can wear the knit tank by itself or throw on the sweater if it's chilly.
Dusty Pink Cable Knit Sweater & Legging Set
We've never met a knit set we didn't like! This one by PrettyLittleThing is no exception and such a steal.
Fuzzy Cable Knit Scarf
Complete your cold weather look with this snuggly cable-knit scarf made of alpaca-wool!
