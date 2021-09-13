Megan Thee Stallion Is More Than a Hot Girl at the 2021 Met Gala: See Her Savage Look

As she raps in her hit song "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion is known for being classy, bougie and ratchet. But, at the 2021 Met Gala, the hit-maker totally outdid herself in a jaw-dropping number by Coach.
Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her A-list-filled hotel, The Mark, in New York City. The Houston native went for a full glam ensemble, as she donned an old Hollywood-inspired frilly dress and a striking side-part.
"We literally just got here, like 4 o'clock in the morning," Megan exclusively told E! News about her Met Gala journey so far. "I just got back from London, from performing. And I just really wanted to give old Hollywood glam, and I feel like that's what we're doing."
As for the party inside? Megan promised to "hype the party up," but stayed coy on who she was planning to hang out with. "You know how I am with my hot girl vibes," she teased. "If they're being boring, I'm gonna make them lit."
We shouldn't be surprised that the 26-year-old artist slayed the red carpet, as she's dominated almost every award show since sky-rocketing into fame a few years ago. Whether she's an ambassador for PUMA or rocking haute couture, Megan is never afraid to make a statement with her clothes.
Who could forget her bright and bold orange Dolce & Gabbana gown for the 2021 Grammys? We certainly haven't.
It's safe to say that Megan has her pulse on what's hot in the fashion world. In fact, back in Sept. 2020, the "Body" artist shared with Vogue her thoughts on the future of fashion, and how it should be viewed.
"I want to make sure I am empowered by fashion—and that my hotties feel empowered too," she told the publication. "I want them to see me, a woman who is not the industry sample size, feeling good and confident in my body and my style."
Megan has certainly found herself on the A-list, as she made sure to bring out her fiercest look for the Met Gala. And the chart-topper is in good company, as she's among the biggest names in Fashion and Hollywood. Case in point: This year's event is being co-chaired by red carpet staple and Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.
"Each of the Met's four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism," Vogue stated back in a May, noting that each of these young stars have "developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA."
Check out Megan's look for yourself above!
And, for more Met Gala coverage, click here.