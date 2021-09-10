Megan Fox Reveals The Side of Her That Machine Gun Kelly Has “Brought Out a Lot More”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the pop-punk style icons we've always needed. And according to the Transformers actress, the couple's symbiotic styles are no happy accident.
Speaking with E! News after Moschino's show at New York Fashion Week, Megan said they both influence and inspire each other's looks. "He obviously is really flamboyant with his style," she said of the rapper, who has rocked embellished pink nails and even a black tongue on recent red carpets.
"I always had a streak of that when I was young," she said, before sharing how MGK has really made her come out of her shell since they began dating last year. "He has elevated that a lot and brought that out a lot more," she shared.
Megan said he "looks" to her for tips as well. For example, "when we're going back-and-forth between what we want to wear, how he wants to be for couture," she noted.
In fact, the mother of three attends all of her boyfriend's clothing fittings.
"I love to watch him do fittings," she confessed, "because he's almost seven feet tall."
She couldn't help but brag about her man, saying, "He's got the most modely body you've ever seen in your life, and so I love to watch him try on clothes. So, I sit for all the fittings." Naturally.
The pair have been looking so cozy as of late that they've even sparked engagement rumors. While Megan watched MGK rehearse for his upcoming performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs, she reportedly had a giant ring on that finger. However, her rep told E! News there's no truth to the rumors and they aren't yet engaged.
A few months ago, a source close to Megan shared that the couple does have plans to walk down the aisle one day, saying, "They are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship." They want to get married once her divorce from Brian Austin Green is official.