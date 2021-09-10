RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Moving to New York! Find Out Why

Watch : "RHOC" Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Moving to NYC

Swapping an orange for an apple!

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is officially swapping the suburbs of SoCal for New York City. The Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News during the Bulgari B.Zero1 NYFW Party on Sept. 9 that Fashion Week is kicking off more than just the latest styles.

"For me, it's becoming a New Yorker," Braunwyn revealed. "I'm not just here for the week, I'm making a move. I'm going to be doing a dual situation."

Braunwyn parted ways with RHOC in June after two seasons on the reality series. Since the announcement, Braunwyn moved on with a new relationship and spent time out of the spotlight. "

"I went to Hawaii to find some clarity and there's been some pretty amazing opportunities that have come to fruition in New York and it's just the right time," Braunwyn continued about her move. "I'm so excited. One of my best friends, her name is Amy Schechter, she works with Ryan Serhant, so we're spending this week doing some of the shows but we're also going to find an apartment."