Jennifer Lopez's 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Will Have Your Jaw On the Floor

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to leave our jaws on the floor!
During the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the actress, singer and all-around fashion powerhouse turned heads for all the right reasons in a look that will once again put her on the top of the Best Dressed list.
In a salute to the evolution of American fashion, Jennifer wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown that featured a plunging neckline. E! News has exclusively learned that the dress was created by a team of 15 artisans over 12 days. The intricate embroidery allows for an ethereal three-dimensional quality giving the gown even more of a wow factor.
Plus, the design is made complete with a faux fur shearling cape, constructed completely by hand and embellished with a light shower of crystal beadwork that took over 200 hours to create.
The "All American" look, which also included DSW shoes, was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. As for J.Lo's glam, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin made sure his client's hair was perfect under her hat while makeup artist Scott Barnes used J.Lo Beauty to perfect her skin. Tom Bachik also deserves credit for the singer's red carpet nails.
While some fans were hoping boyfriend Ben Affleck was going to join her for Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala, it appears tonight is the night for J.Lo to shine. Besides, admirers of the couple got their red carpet shot last week at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.
In case you couldn't tell from J.Lo's look, this year's Met Gala theme was inspired by the museum's new exhibit titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Organizers were hoping to highlight American designers who champion sustainability, diversity and inclusion.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to see J.Lo arrive in style. The red carpet veteran has scored an invite to a whopping 12 Met Galas throughout her career. In each appearance, she makes glitz and glamour look easy for fans at home.
For her very first Met Gala in 1999, J.Lo attended with then-boyfriend Diddy in a monochrome beige outfit that included a furry jacket. Others won't forget her 2013 style when she paid tribute to the gala's "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme in a nude-and-black sequined spotted Michael Kors dress and a faux mohawk.
And then there was 2019 when the singer arrived with Alex Rodriguez in a glitzy, silver, beaded, plunging dress from Versace with a matching flapper-style cap.
And you wonder why she gets invited back year after year?! No rest for the best!