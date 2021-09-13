2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

From Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello and Lizzo, see what your favorite celebs wore to the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the most fashionable show in New York City.

After much anticipation—and a yearlong delay because of the coronavirus pandemic—the 2021 Met Gala is here with Hollywood's biggest stars ready to show up and show out for a safe and fabulous event. 

While the guest list may be smaller to keep up with safety protocols, many of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and red carpet pros are still expected to attend.

For starters, Timothée ChalametBillie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka are the event's co-chairs, while designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Vogue's Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.

This year's theme will be a salute to the evolution of American fashion and celebrate the role of American labels in championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

In addition, the Met Gala invitation lists the dress code as "American independence." With that in mind, many fashion experts predict lots of American designers, patriotic makeup looks and sparkly sequins.

Without further ado, it's time to see all your favorite red carpet stars step out for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala. See who sparkled and shined in our massive gallery below, updating throughout the night.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Mj Rodriguez

       

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Petras

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Eiza Gonzalez

     

John Shearer/WireImage
Megan Thee Stallion

In Coach

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ben Platt

    

John Shearer/WireImage
Kit Harington

     

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Debbie Harry

   

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Elliot Page

In Balenciaga 

John Shearer/WireImage
Iman

     

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

In Oscar de la Renta 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Valentina Sampaio

    

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
Storm Reid

In Prada

John Shearer/WireImage
Yara Shahidi

In Dior

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Finneas O'Connell

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Amy Fine Collins

     

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sophia Roe

    

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
Marcus Samuelsson

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Naomi Osaka

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Serena Williams

In Gucci

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chance the Rapper & Kirsten Corley

In Ralph Lauren 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lil Nas X

In Versace

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lil Nas X

In Versace

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lil Nas X

In Versace

John Shearer/WireImage
Adrienne Warren

   

John Shearer/WireImage
Saweetie

In Christian Cowan 

John Shearer/WireImage
Channing Tatum

   

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Billie Eilish

In Oscar de la Renta

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Troye Sivan

   

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Georgina Chapman

    

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rebecca Hall

   

