YouTuber Nikita Dragun Goes Nearly Naked For New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Watch : 5 Times Nikita Dragun Had Us Shook

The Mother of Draguns just stripped down to "embody mother earth" at New York Fashion Week.

YouTube star Nikita Dragun bore all at the Private Policy fashion show on Friday, Sept. 10, walking the runway topless, with just a metallic net draped over her bare body.

"my nipz are closing shows at NYFW," Nikita teased on Instagram, alongside a fierce video of her walk. "i'm literally crying this is a dream come true." She declared, "mama i made it to the runway!!!"

The Dragun Beauty founder, 25, explained that urban plants inspired her look, as part of the collection "celebrating green."

She said Private Policy asked her to represent Mother Earth, "a goddess sent to warn humanity to change our ways and appreciate the fruit of the world."

Although Nikita is accustomed to being in front of the camera (for her 9 million Insta followers and 3.6 million YouTube followers), "this was a PERFORMANCE and pushed me out of my comfort zone," she noted.