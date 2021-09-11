Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off It Cosmetics, Elemis, Lancôme & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Elemis, IT Cosmetics, IT Brushes, and Lancôme. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser
The Elemis Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser is an energizing gel cleanser that effectively removes makeup and impurities, leaving your skin with a youthful glow. Its formula is supercharged with minerals to leave your skin looking beautifully revived, rejuvenated, and soft.
"Finally, a face wash that doesn't leave my skin feeling stripped or leaves a greasy residue! The smell is great! I'm super sensitive to scents and this doesn't bother me at all," an Ulta shopper raved. Another said, "I love this cleanser. You only need a little bit and it quickly turns into a luscious foam that rinses off easily with warm water and leaves my skin feeling extremely clean without that 'tight' feeling. Another winner in the pro collagen line."
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
Ditch the foundation and opt for this full coverage moisturizer instead. It's hydrating with SPF 50+ to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. It covers and improves the appearance of redness, pores, breakouts, dark spots, lines and wrinkles. The proprietary 3D Skin Flex Technology provides flexible pure color pigments that float over fine lines and wrinkles without creasing or cracking.
This moisturizer has quite the following, with one customer saying, "I've re purchased this multiple times now!! goes on so smooth, evens skin tone, and not drying. you can build it up or down depending if you want more full coverage or not. I havent went back to my old foundation since finding this!" another gushed, "I cannot say enough great things about this. It gives such a great flawless finish and does not accentuate or settle into my lines. I'm 45 so I do have them lol. Other foundations I have used in the past made them so noticeable. I will never stop using this, plus I love that it has sunscreen. I have oily skin so it is a little dewey but nothing little powder can't fix. 100% recommend!"
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream
The Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream is an anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes. After one use, women said they didn't feel the need to use under-eye concealer. After two weeks, they said their skin felt firmer and looked healthier with less visible dark circles. After a whole jar, women said their skin looked younger, with signs of fatigue visibly reduced.
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Oil-Free Matte Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+
The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Oil-Free Matte is your life-changing full coverage moisturizer that gives you the power to say "bye bye" to traditional foundation and hello to your most beautiful skin, in a matte finish! This innovative problem solver is designed to help cover and improve the look of skin concerns including redness, pores, dark spots, breakouts, lines and wrinkles.
A shopper shared, "I had this for about 6 months and had no idea this was such an amazing product. I set it with the urban decay all night waterproof powder. I'm matte all day and I have extremely oily skin." Another said, "This makes my skin look soo nice! It has a smooth finish that truly lasts throughout the day. I have an oily t zone and this is the only base I've used (and I've tried many) that doesn't break down. I've gotten a lot of compliments since I started wearing it daily. Plus it has awesome ingredients, so you can go wrong with the skincare aspect. I already bought extras to have once I run out. It'll definitely be my go-to from now on."
Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Face Cream SPF 30
This anti-aging moisturizer lifts, firms, corrects dark spots, and provides sun protection. A happy shopper gushed, "I am absolutely obsessed with the Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra!! I have been using it every morning for the last 30 days, and this product has honestly been a game changer for my skincare routine! I will definitely be purchasing it in the future when I need more." Another shared, "My skin looks really smooth and toned after using this cream for over a year. I am very pleased!"
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Lift And Firming Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer
And, if you're looking for a product to use before bed, you need to check out this highly sought-after night cream. It tightens the skin overnight while reducing the visible signs of aging. Your skin will feel replenished every morning when you wake up. It targets wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of firmness with shea butter and hyaluronic acid.
One fan praised the product for delivering "remarkable results," sharing, "I received this product yesterday and used it before going to bed last night. I cannot believe the difference just a few hours with it have made! My pores are visibly smaller and my complexion looks healthier. I can't wait to see what my face will look like at the end of 4 weeks. Just a little dab will cover your face. This is well worth the money." Another raved, "I've been using both the Day and Night creams for years, and I've never found anything as good for moisturizing my skin and keeping it soft and supple. I love the texture of the night cream. It isn't greasy at all, goes on smoothly, feels light but is heavy enough to do a remarkable job. I just couldn't do without it."
IT Brushes For ULTA Your Multi-Tasker Deluxe Dual-Ended Travel Brush Set
Keep this brush set in your travel bag. It includes five essential brushes for powder and foundation in addition to three multi-tasking brushes. The concealer/crease brush has a tapered head designed to fit into the crease of the eye area and the small spaces under the eye and around the nose. The allover shadow/smudger is great for that ever-so-delicate eye area. You can also use it to smudge edges and blend out color. The liner/brow brush is a flat angled brush with a spoolie on the other end.
IT Brushes For ULTA Your Airbrush Masters 6 Pc Advanced Brush Set
If you prefer that airbrushed makeup look, then this is the brush set for you. It has six different brushes that you need for a completely glam, airbrushed finish.
IT Brushes For ULTA Your Beautiful Basics Airbrush 101 5 Pc Makeup Brush Set
If you are looking for a great starter brush set, this one has all of the essentials. It comes with a carrying case and brushes for powder, foundation, concealer, and eye shadow.
IT Brushes For ULTA Your Face & Eye Essentials Mini 5 Pc Travel Brush Set
Here's another high-quality travel set with face and eye makeup essentials. There five-piece bundle has complexion, shadow, crease, smudger, and liner/brow brushes.
IT Brushes For ULTA Your Superheroes Full-Size Travel Makeup Brush Set
This is your ultimate set of makeup brushes. It Includes foundation, concealer, crease, eyeliner and eyeshadow brushes.
IT Brushes For ULTA Complexion Perfection Essentials 3 Piece Deluxe Brush Set
This brush set is all about creating that perfect complexion. It includes an essential powder brush, a foundation brush, and concealer brush with an adorable silver carrying case.
