Ellen DeGeneres Kicks Off Her Final Season With a Crying Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston really loves Ellen DeGeneres.

The Morning Show star is helping to kick off the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show next week, and according to a new sneak peek, she barely makes it to her seat before the tissues come out.

"What the hell?" she says as she sits down. "This isn't supposed to be emotional. God dang it!"

Jennifer, as she explains, hasn't "been out" in two years, and thinks the last time she was on a talk show in person was when she guest hosted in early 2020. And not only that, but Jen was the talk show's first guest ever back in 2003, so clearly the show holds a special place in her heart.

However, she's got a little bone to pick with her friend. When Jen appeared on the first show in 2003, she gifted Ellen with a welcome mat that said "Welcome." Ellen put it on the side of the stage, and promised she'd keep it there forever.