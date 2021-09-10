Do Pregnant Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Know the Sex of Their Baby? She Says…

Pregnant Olivia Munn is feeling the bump in support toward her and John Mulaney.
Just three days after the comedian first confirmed the two are expecting their first child together, she spoke about their exciting news in a Sept 10. interview with Access Hollywood.
"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," the actress shared. "There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me."
As for whether they know the sex of their baby, well… "I haven't decided if I'll find out yet or not," she told host Mario Lopez. "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life."
Until their littlest one arrives, the duo can practice their parenting with their four-legged children, including Olivia's dogs Chance and Frankie and his French bulldog Petunia.
"People tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they've been walking over my stomach, they don't care," Olivia, who has partnered with Petco on their latest mental health initiative, said. "They have no idea what's happening."
Olivia's latest statement gives a rare glimpse into her personal relationship with the comedian, who also shared a peek into their lives during a Sept. 7 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," the SNL alum said. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."
In May, following a stay in rehab for addiction struggles related to drugs and alcohol, news broke of the comedian's split from wife Anna Marie Tendler—and he has seemingly been focused on growing his bond with Olivia ever since. "Their relationship moved pretty quickly," an insider previously shared, "but are really happy and excited about the baby."
"Olivia is very excited to be a mom," the source added. "She is grateful it happened."