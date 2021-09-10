Do Pregnant Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Know the Sex of Their Baby? She Says…

Watch : Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney

Pregnant Olivia Munn is feeling the bump in support toward her and John Mulaney.

Just three days after the comedian first confirmed the two are expecting their first child together, she spoke about their exciting news in a Sept 10. interview with Access Hollywood.



"I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," the actress shared. "There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me."

As for whether they know the sex of their baby, well… "I haven't decided if I'll find out yet or not," she told host Mario Lopez. "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life."

Until their littlest one arrives, the duo can practice their parenting with their four-legged children, including Olivia's dogs Chance and Frankie and his French bulldog Petunia.