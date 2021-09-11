NYFWKylie JennerBritney SpearsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Nordstrom Has Under $50 Deals on Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Ugg & More Right Now

Nordstrom's End of Summer Sale ends Sunday, so grab these fab finds while you can!

By Kristine Fellizar Sep 11, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Nordstrom End of Summer Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

We know a good sale when we see one, and Nordstrom's Summer Sale is a really, really good one. From now until September 12 — which, FYI, is tomorrow —you can save up to 60% off some of your favorite brands like Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Adidas, and Coach. If you think an end of summer is sale only has items you won't get to wear for another year, think again. You can even get sweaters from Free People and Madewell for under $50 right now.

Not only will you save a ton on some really great items, you can also save on delivery as Nordstrom offers free standard shipping all the time. If you can't wait to get your hands on that comfy pair of Zella leggings you got for 40% off, in-store and curbside pickup is also available at no additional cost.

Since there are thousands of items to go through and so little time left, we figured we'd make things a little easier for you by picking out the very best deals. Check out our finds below. 

read
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off It Cosmetics, Elemis, Lancôme & More

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

Lounge around all day in these cute and comfortable lightweight knit joggers from Zella. It comes in six colors, and you'll definitely want them all.

$59
$35
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan

Wear this CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams around the house or while you're running errands. It's super soft, lightweight, and cozy. You'll never want to take it off. 

$128
$51
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Kicks Off Her Final Season With a Crying Jen Aniston

2

Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

3

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debut Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

UGG Amita Throw Blanket

This throw blanket from UGG is a must-have for the upcoming cooler months. It's made of soft cotton-blend yarns, and its heathered look is so cute. 

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Free People Surfside Crop Sweatshirt

Truth be told, we adore anything by Free People and this Surfside Crop Sweatshirt is no exception. The slouchy fit makes it super comfortable, and the dolman sleeves give it such a cool, relaxed look. 

$88
$40
Nordstrom

Madewell Rib T-Shirt Dress

T-shirt dresses are a must-have for any closet because of how versatile they are. Madewell's Rib T-Shirt Dress can be worn on its own during warmer months, or with boots, leggings, and a cardigan during fall. You'll definitely get a lot of use out of this one! 

$70
$45
Nordstrom

Bernardo Leather Moto Jacket

If you've been searching for the perfect leather jacket to give you that effortlessly cool vibe, look no further than this chic Leather Moto Jacket by Bernardo. It's elegant, edgy, and 60% off. This is one deal you'll want to take advantage of. 

$400
$160
Nordstrom

Free People Grand Slam Crop Hoodie

We absolutely love the flamingo pink color of this cropped fleece hoodie from Free People FP Movement. It's currently 57% percent off and sizes are selling out fast. Get it while you can! 

$78
$33
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Quay Australia is one of our favorite places to get sunnies because they have a wide variety of styles to choose from and it's pretty affordable for the kind of quality you get. Naturally, with these Audacious 52mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses being just $20, we'll be adding this to the bag right away. 

$65
$20
Nordstrom

Adidas Sportswear Future Icons Logo Primegreen Hooded Sweatshirt

You can never have too many sweatshirts. This Adidas hoodie is made from recycled materials and features its iconic logo. Plus, it's 40% off right now. 

$60
$36
Nordstrom

Madewell Coziest Yarn Kent Cardigan

This super cute cardigan from Madewell comes in six colors and is made from the brand's coziest yarn. You'll be wearing this all throughout fall. 

$98
$59
Nordstrom

UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper

These genuine shearling slippers from UGG are comfy and cute. It's plush, comes in two bright colors, and has a grippy rubber sole. You can wear these over the house and not have to worry about slipping on hardwood floors. 

$80
$48
Nordstrom

Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater

You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments in this Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater from Free People. Chunky knit sweaters are always going to be a staple for fall, and this one is over 50% off. 

$78
$33
Nordstrom

If you're looking for more deals, check out This Weekend's Best Sales: Aerie, It Cosmetics, Kylie Cosmetics & More.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Ellen DeGeneres Kicks Off Her Final Season With a Crying Jen Aniston

2

Jonah Hill Confirms New Romance With Sarah Brady in Must-See Photo

3

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Debut Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

4

Actress Kathryn Prescott Hospitalized in ICU After Being Hit By Truck

5

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Make Their Red Carpet Return as a Couple