Katy Perry's Over-the-Top 2022 Met Gala Look Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile

Would you expect anything less from someone who once showed up to a Met Gala afterparty dressed as a hamburger?
Katy Perry is making a "Roar" yet again with her 2022 Met Gala look.
The 37-year-old singer debuted a bold fashion statement in a conceptual black and white number while walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 2 in NYC (see every star on the red carpet here).
Perry's unique ensemble feature a structural cream colored mini dress under sheer black fabric draped around her body and a long black train. The off-the-shoulder look showed off lots of leg and also featured some black lace details around the bust. She topped off her look with sheer black gloves.
Perry never fails to wow with over-the-top looks at the Mel Gala. From a glittering, crystal-adorned chandelier dress to a hamburger costume and giant feathered angel wings, Perry always brings a bold ensemble to the fashion world's biggest night.
When the 2020 Met Gala was postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Perry treated fans to a look at what she would have worn for the "About Time: Fashion and Duration" theme.
Perry shared on Instagram a picture of the Madonna-inspired corset that Jean Paul Gaultier had made for her, which featured a nod to the French designer's signature cone silhouette.
Gaultier created Madonna's infamous cone bra back in 1990.
"what would have been... #TheMetBall2020," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.
Today marks Perry's first Met Gala appearance since giving birth to her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. Just last month, the "Smile" singer gave a sweet update on her 20-month-old's latest milestones telling E! News exclusively in April 2022, "She's running, she says ‘I love you,' she colors, [and] she's got pigtails."
Daisy also recently took her first trip to Hawaii while Perry was filming American Idol and the tot had a hilarious encounter with Mickey Mouse at a Disney-owned resort.
"[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey," Perry shared. "She went, ‘Moo, moo.' And I was like, ‘That's not the sound,' but I don't know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?"
As for whether Daisy will be able to add "big sister" to her already packed résumé, Perry revealed she's not quite ready for baby No. 2...yet.
"I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly," she told E! News, "especially a human."