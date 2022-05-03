Katy Perry's Over-the-Top 2022 Met Gala Look Is Guaranteed to Make You Smile

Watch : Katy Perry's WILD Outfits at Las Vegas Residency

Would you expect anything less from someone who once showed up to a Met Gala afterparty dressed as a hamburger?

Katy Perry is making a "Roar" yet again with her 2022 Met Gala look.

The 37-year-old singer debuted a bold fashion statement in a conceptual black and white number while walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 2 in NYC (see every star on the red carpet here).

Perry's unique ensemble feature a structural cream colored mini dress under sheer black fabric draped around her body and a long black train. The off-the-shoulder look showed off lots of leg and also featured some black lace details around the bust. She topped off her look with sheer black gloves.

Perry never fails to wow with over-the-top looks at the Mel Gala. From a glittering, crystal-adorned chandelier dress to a hamburger costume and giant feathered angel wings, Perry always brings a bold ensemble to the fashion world's biggest night.

When the 2020 Met Gala was postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Perry treated fans to a look at what she would have worn for the "About Time: Fashion and Duration" theme.