Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Met Gala Debut Is Just as Hot as You'd Expect

New York City looks good on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
After a week in Italy, the couple jetted off to New York City for their first ever Met Gala together. Kourtney stunned in a custom, cummerbund corset and a deconstructed skirt. As for the Blink-182 drummer, he brought a bit of edge to the red carpet in a black pleated skirt over black pants. (See every show-stopping red carpet look here.)
The mom of three wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to RSVP to fashion's hottest night, either. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were all on hand to celebrate the 2022 Met Gala, with this year's theme being In America: An Anthology of Fashion.
It's been a whirlwind few months for the inseparable couple, who touched down in the New York City over the weekend—and quickly met with up with Kendall for dinner. In early April, after the 2022 Grammys, they had a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. (They didn't have marriage license, so it's not official. Yet.)
Afterwards, Kourt shared a glimpse into their sort-of vows on Instagram. "Found these in my camera roll," she captioned a series of pics from the chapel. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
Their perfect day is coming soon, with an insider telling E! News the pair hope to legit say "I do" sometime this year.
"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all," a separate source previously told E! News. "Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."
And if there's anything we know for sure come the Kravis wedding, it's that there will be plenty of PDA. Until then, keep reading for their steamiest moments.