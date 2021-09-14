See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Hailey Baldwin strutted alongside husband Justin Bieber in complementary 'fits while holding hands, as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."

As for her pre-Met Gala prep, the athlete said, "It definitely took me a while, it took me a couple of hours." Plus, her daughter Olympia was teasing her during the glam session!

Hot off their Venice Film Festival return to the red carpet as a couple, Jennifer Lopez—dripping cowboy chic in true Americana style, thanks to Ralph Lauren—wowed with Ben Affleck by her side. James Corden, looking dapper in Gucci, and his wife Julia Carey rocked the beige carpet as well. Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley were glowing during their parents' night out.