See Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian and More Celeb Couples at the 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Serena Williams Stunts in Superhero-Inspired Look at 2021 Met Gala

On the eve Hollywood's prom night, our favorite couples slayed the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Hailey Baldwin strutted alongside husband Justin Bieber in complementary 'fits while holding hands, as Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian matched in jaw-dropping ensembles. Serena exclusively told E! News that her outfit was "more superhero-inspired so like a bodysuit kind of thing, keep it in that vain of superheroes."

As for her pre-Met Gala prep, the athlete said, "It definitely took me a while, it took me a couple of hours." Plus, her daughter Olympia was teasing her during the glam session!

James Corden, looking dapper in Gucci, and his wife Julia Carey rocked the beige carpet as well. Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley were glowing during their parents' night out.

The ultimate A-list date night got even steamier as Kit Harington and Rose Leslie arrived, with Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry making a grand entrance in custom Versace Atelier for their first Met Gala. "It's a good energy," Stephen exclusively told E! News. "Anytime I get to spend time with my wife, get dressed up, it's date night."