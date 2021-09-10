The Office, DWTS & More: Find Out Which of Your Favorites Are Actually Remakes

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Ever turn on the television and have a sneaking suspicion you've already seen this show? No, it's not déjà vu, you've likely just seen the British or European version.

This is probably only bad news for xenophobes! It's actually great news for TV obsessives, as several of our best shows have come from across the pond. Take Dancing With the Stars as an example. Hype is building for the ABC dancing competition, as the show is heading into its 30th season in the United States.

However, did you know that DWTS is based on the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing? Just like DWTS, Strictly pairs celebrities with professional dancers to compete in ballroom numbers. Emma Thompson's husband, actor Greg Wise, is among those set to appear in Strictly's upcoming season.

While we're talking about American remakes, we'd be remiss if we didn't bring up The Office. The NBC hit, which ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, is easily one of the most beloved comedies in U.S. history.