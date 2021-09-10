Boy Band Why Don't We Accuses Management of "Abuse" and "Malnourishment"

Watch : Why Don't We Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives: My Music Moments

U.S. boy band Why Don't We is accusing one of its managers for allegedly mistreating the band members as teens, saying he allegedly kept them prisoner and restricted their food to the point that some developed eating disorders.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the group, which formed in 2016 and is made up of Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, Jonah Marais and Daniel Seavey, released a scathing statement on Instagram.

"Without a doubt, publicly sharing our truth makes us feel more vulnerable," they said. "However, it is a step we are forced to take to provide the world with access to the harsh 'behind the scenes' that we endured as young teens where verbal abuse, malnourishment, and ultimate control were positioned as the price of success."

The group members, who are now in their 20s, said that when they started their career as a band between ages 15 and 18 years old, they "were initially excited to all be living together in the same house, working together on what we loved most, our music." They added, "Little did we know that we would eventually become prisoners in the 'Why Don't We compound' under the supervision of one of our managers at Signature Entertainment Partners."