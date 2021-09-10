Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Enjoy Another "Fun" Date Night: Inside Their Budding Romance

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler's latest date night was a total touchdown.
On Sept. 9, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer and the former NFL pro attended comedian Nate Bargatze's show in Greenville, S.C. The duo hinted at their outing on social media, with Jana sharing a picture alongside the comedian on her Instagram Story and Jay posting a photo of the Peace Center stage on his social media page.
"Jay and Jana were there," a source confirms to E! News, "and they had a lot of fun." This sighting of Jay—who shares three kids with ex Kristin Cavallari—and Jana—who has two kids with ex Mike Caussin—comes just days after the two recent divorcés first sparked romance rumors.
"They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time," the insider tells E! News. Even though both have resided in Nashville, Tenn., for years, it wasn't until recently that Jay and Jana connected. The source also clarifies that Jana "was never close friends with Kristin," despite being cast in the same 2009 movie, Spring Breakdown.
The source also adds that Jay "isn't trying to make anyone jealous: He knows his ex has moved on and so has he."
Kristin has been spending time with country singer Chase Rice and reportedly isn't fazed by Jay and Jana's budding romance. "She does not care and is not bothered, but she has blocked Jana [on social media] over it," a separate source previously told E! News. "She doesn't have room for this in her life."
It was just over a year ago that Kristin and Jay announced their divorce. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the stars, who were together for over a decade, said in a joint statement in April 2020. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."
Meanwhile, Jana filed for divorce from her husband, Mike, in April 2021. "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."