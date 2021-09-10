Ansel Elgort Makes First Public Appearance in Over a Year During NYFW—With His Parents

Watch : Ansel Elgort Resurfaces on Social Media With a Bald Head

Ansel Elgort has resurfaced in public for the first time in more than a year with two very special guests, his parents.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the 27-year-old Baby Driver actor was spotted sitting front row at the Daily Front Row's 8th annual Fashion Media Awards next to his mom, stage director Grethe Barrett Holby, and his dad, Arthur Elgort. The longtime fashion photographer, who worked with Vogue for over 30 years, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York Fashion Week event.

Thursday also marked Ansel's first public appearance since a woman accused him of sexual assault in 2014 when she was 17. In a June 2020 statement, Elgort denied the allegations while adding that the two did have "a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship."

Ansel spent much time in 2020 filming the HBO series Tokyo Vice in Japan and can also be seen next in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story this December.