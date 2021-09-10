Inside the Teyana Taylor x PrettyLittleThing NYFW Show With Chrishell Stause & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Historically, New York Fashion Week is all about staying ahead on the trends, with previews of the must-have pieces for future seasons. This year, there are so many fashion shows with pieces you can buy right now (straight off the runway), without waiting for spring. We Got Love Teyana & Iman star Teyana Taylor dropped her latest collection with PrettyLittleThing last night. E! correspondent Naz Perez caught up with Teyana and Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in the Big Apple.
Prior to the show, Teyana confessed that she had "that nervous bubble gut," admitting that she was both "nervous and excited" for her Fashion Week debut. She maximized her time preparing for the runway show, sharing, "We were still doing rehearsals and the soundcheck, minutes before the doors open, you know, that's that." Keep on scrolling to find out more about the style tips Teyana receives from her husband Iman Shumpert, their daughter Junie Shumpert's fashion sense, and the excitement of showing at Fashion Week.
E!: When you were growing up in Harlem, did you ever think one day, you would be showing at New York Fashion Week?
TT: No, it's crazy. No, but like I've always been a character. I've always been into everything dancing, singing, skateboarding, acting, dressing up in my mom's clothes. I knew I'd be doing something I just never thought New York Fashion Week or fashion week period, you know? I'm the one that go and sit down at the show. So now that I'm actually hosting my own is crazy.
E!: Tell us about the line.
TT: This is like raw throwback New York. You know it's about to be cold. It's about to be bubble coat season, you know I'm saying. I wanted to represent for the bubble coats and the comfy wear.
E! You have a lot of unisex pieces. Tell me about that.
TT: That was important for me because I feel like, also, you know as women there's an automatic [assumption that] boys wear blue and girls wear pink. How the f--ck do you know if I want to be in pink all day? Don't automatically assume that my sh-t must be pink, you know what I'm saying? I wanted to make something that was unisex because, honestly, you know, men and women should be able to wear whatever color they want.
E!: Your husband Iman has impeccable style? Did he have any say in this? Do you guys exchange fashion advice ever?
TT: You know that's my partner in crime. He'll be in his closet [and] I'll be in my closet he's like 'What you wearing? What are we doing today?' That's us. We [are] like twins. So, whenever he needs advice from me, he come to me I got him, and vice versa.
E! What is it like dressing Junie for school?
TT: Oh my god, I mean, Junie picks out her own clothes, no matter how tired she is [in the morning]... I'm just like 'Well you know what, girl, do your thing.' I'm just the hands to put them on you. You can do whatever you want.
E!: What do you love about sharing your family dynamic on the show We Got Love Teyana & Iman?
TT: The same thing with fashion, I feel like there are a lot of people out there that are like us, and they don't really get to see a lot of positive representations of black love, you know, and not just black love but like young love, you know I'm saying? We [are] young and making it happen. There's a lot of people out there, like a lot of couples out there like us, that we don't get to see because we caught up in a lot of other things.
E! What excites you most about New York Fashion Week being back?
TT: I mean, that it's back, that's what excites me most. You know it's been a rough, what? Year and a half? And, you know, I'm just happy it's back and I'm happy that I get to make my debut and we're back outside.
Naz talked with Selling Sunset stars (and new couple) Chrishell and Jason about Teyana's line, sharing clothes, and more.
E! Why did you guys want to come out and support Teyana Taylor's fashion?
CS: Oh my gosh, first of all I just think she's so amazing with anything she does, so I am so excited to see what she's come up with. I watched some sports for him yesterday, so now he's gonna...
JO: This is a trade off right here. I got the World Cup qualifier games, she gets PrettyLittleThing.
CS: So, I get a couple fashion shows for each game I watch.
E!: Is there one trend that you don't like, Jason, that Chrishell is sort of trying to get you into?
JO: We agree on a lot of fashion actually so we help each other out. [It's] me asking you questions.
CS: Mostly me killing things that were in his closet and I'm like, 'Honey, I feel like...."
JO: And also you wearing things from my closet. She still she steals a lot of clothes.
CS: I like, you know, oversized like nice clothes. Now, I don't have to buy them so I just steal them.
And, now they can just share some of the unisex pieces straight from the PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor fashion show. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite pieces from the latest drop.
PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor False Nails Black Paisley
Skip the nail salon and pop on these paisley print false nails instead. They're available in green and black prints, which perfectly coordinate with some of the clothing from Teyana's collection.
PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Black PU Borg Lined Extreme Oversized Hooded Coat
Top of your look with this oversized black PU jacket. It has an oversized look and a zipper fastening. You'll look (and feel) cool every day with this hooded coat.
PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Black Nylon Cross Body Bag
We just found your new go-to bag. This black, nylon purse has a unique asymmetric shape and a cross body strap, which means you can have your hands free for your phone, a coffee, some shopping bags, or anything else you need to carry.
PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Purple Unisex Oversized Joggers
Add some comfort and a fun pop of color to your wardrobe with these purple oversized joggers.
PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Purple Unisex Borg Oversized Sweater
Cozy meets fashionable with this oversized sweater. It's unisex and there's a pair of matching pants that you absolutely need!
PrettyLittleThing x Teyana Taylor Red Unisex PU Oversized Trench Coat
You will turn heads in this red, oversized trench coat. This one is a guaranteed compliment-getter that works with any outfit.
