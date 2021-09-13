America's Big Deal Will Be Home Shoppers' New Favorite TV Show! See a First Look

Watch : "Shark Tank" Greatest of All Time Special

Who's next big idea will take over America?

Miracle Mop inventor Joy Mangano offers the chance of a lifetime with a brand new live, shoppable competition series America's Big Deal, premiering on USA Network on Oct. 14. Like Shark Tank meets QVC, entrepreneurs pitch new products that viewers can buy live on-air. "I know what it takes to make a big deal," executive producer Mangano says in this exclusive, eye-popping teaser trailer.

Whichever inventor sells the most products gets a chance at a life-changing deal with one of America's biggest retail giants. As Mangano told fans on the official application website, "I am on a mission to lift up entrepreneurs and small businesses across the nation. If you have a great product and are ready to sell it LIVE to America, apply now for your chance to compete for the biggest deal of your life!"

