Exclusive

Doja Cat Says This Beyoncé Moment Made Her Realize She "Can Do Anything"

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 10, 2021 5:41 PMTags
Watch: Beyonce at the VMAs Made Doja Cat Realize She "Can Do Anything"

A "Boss Bitch" to aspire to. 

Doja Cat, the host of Sunday's 2021 MTV VMAs, exclusively revealed her all-time favorite performance in awards show history, and yes, it involves Beyoncé.

"It feels like it was just yesterday, but when I saw Beyoncé, pregnant, doing 'Love On Top,' like, God help me," Doja joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 10. "That was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. You can do anything, you really can do anything, and I feel like Beyoncé created that lane." 

While Doja takes over the award show on Sunday, Sept. 12, she also revealed she doesn't mind being compared to the other musicians in attendance. "People have to be able to connect you to someone and it happens with every big star in the world," Doja explained. "You have to accept that, that's just how it is."

And, for all Doja's fans who "Need to Know" about her love life, the singer is staying quiet on whether or not she has a significant other at the moment.

"I've been very busy and it's gotten to a point where it's like, yeah, I'm out of the house. I'm gone. I'm doing things," Doja hinted about her quarantine flame. "As long as you call, text, whatever, you're good. Just be in communication. Things are fine. If you are in love, you're in love. If you're not, you're not. It's going to show."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Doja Cat, Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Watch the full interview above for more Doja details!

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards airs live on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

