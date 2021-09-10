Nicki Minaj Pulls Out of 2021 VMAs Performance Days Before Show

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares Priceless Reaction to Her Baby Speaking

The Barbz will have wait at least one more year for Nicki Minaj's return to the VMAs.



Although she was not originally announced as a performer in this year's lineup, The Pinkprint rapper took fans by surprise on Sept. 9 when she revealed that she was set to grace the stage at this year's MTV Music Video Awards on Sunday, Sept 12.



After a fan on Twitter asked Nicki if she would be performing at the award show, the musician replied, "I just pulled out. I'll explain why another day." Nonetheless, she also expressed her gratitude for the show's network and behind-the-scenes executives, including producer Bruce Gilmer, adding, "But I love those guys at MTV. Thank you Bruce. I love you so much."



However, before you express regret in your tears—the rapper also noted that we should be sure to see her perform next year, also tweeting, "Next year we there baby."



E! News has reached out to her rep and MTV for comment.