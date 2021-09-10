Kendall Jenner Arrives to New York Fashion Week in the Ultimate Little Black Dress

Watch : Kendall Jenner Cozies Up to Devin Booker During Romantic Italy Trip

Kendall Jenner has finally arrived to fashion week.

As New York Fashion Week was in full swing on Thursday, Sept. 9, the model of the Kardashian-Jenner family stepped out on the streets of Manhattan where photographers captured her latest look. While out to dinner in Brooklyn with boyfriend Devin Booker, the star put a stylish foot forward in a strapless little leather black dress embellished with a graphic print. With her hair pulled back and clipped up, the fashionista finished the ensemble with pops of red thanks to her open-toe slides and coordinating chain-strap purse.

As is the age of coronavirus, Jenner was not without a matching black face mask, too. While this marks the first sighting of the fashion week regular in New York City this season, the reality star was very recently vacationing in Italy with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard. As for the catwalks, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for a Kendall Jenner sighting—or should we say strut.